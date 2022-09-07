Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND vs AFG on TV, Online

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India will look to redeem themselves in the game vs AFG.

India and Afghanistan are all set to battle it out in the second last clash of the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022.

India have had two shocking loses in the Super 4 stage and are on the verge of being eliminated from the tournament. Keeping that in mind, and the upcoming T20 World Cup down-under, the men in blue would want to come good against Afghanistan.

Before we deep dive into all the action, here are the live-streaming details of the clash.

When is India vs Afghanistan clash?

India vs Afghanistan match will be played on September 8, 2022.

What is the venue for India vs Afghanistan game?

India vs Afghanistan match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What is the scheduled start time for India vs Afghanistan game?

The scheduled start time for this encounter is 7:30 pm IST

Where can the match be watched on television?

India vs Afghanistan match can be watched on the Star Sports network in India.

Where will the match be streamed live?

The match can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal

Afghanistan Squad: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Samiullah Shinwari, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Rashid Khan

