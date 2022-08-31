Asia Cup 2022: Hong Kong has total of 16 Indo-Pak players, these Indian players might turn up against India

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER India take on Hong Kong at the Dubai International Stadium

IND vs HK: Team Hong Kong will play their 4th Asia Cup match. They won all their qualification matches and registered their entry into Group A of the tournament with India and Pakistan. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST and will be played at the Dubai International Stadium. The Hong Kong team might look weak on the papers as of now but they certainly pose a potent threat to the men in blue. This will be Hong Kong's third game against India and this is the first time both these teams will face each other in T20Is.

Descendant of Pakistan ethnicity Nizakat to lead Hong Kong

India has a very dominant record against Hong Konga and is yet to lose a match. In the last two encounters, India has defeated Hong Kong and is gearing up to repeat their antics in the match that is yet to be played. Last time around, Anshuman Rath, a descendant of India was leading Hong Kong. On the contrary, this time around Nizakat Khan of Pakistan will be leading them. As far as team Hong Kong is concerned, apart from one member, every individual belongs to either Indian or Pakistan ethnicity. Out of the 17 members, 12 players belong to Pakistan and 4 belong to India, and 1 of them belongs to Britain.

Hong Kong Squad: Nizakat Khan (Captain), Kinchit Shah (Vice-Captain), Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Yasim Murtaza, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Ayush Shukla, Babar Hayat, Aftab Hussain, Scott McKechnie, Ahan Trivedi, Wajid Shah, Waheed Mohammad, Dhananjay Rao, Ateeq Iqbal

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Latest Cricket News