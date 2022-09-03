Asia Cup 2022: Here's entire schedule for Super 4s; Know format, teams, venue and other details

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Team India in action

The 2022 Asia Cup is currently being held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and is nearing completion. After the end of six league stage matches, the tournament reached its Super 4 stage.

Afghanistan will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the first match of the Super 4s in Sharjah on 3rd September, Saturday.

Here's all you need to know:

How did the teams get selected for the Super 4 stage?

The six teams competing in Asia Cup 2022 were divided into two groups, Group A and Group B. The top two teams from both groups have advanced to the Super 4 stage.

What are the teams that qualified for the Super 4s?

Teams that got selected from Group A:

India Pakistan

Teams that got selected from Group B:

Afghanistan Sri Lanka

What is the format of the Super 4s?

All four teams that qualified for the Super 4 stage will face each other once. It means a total number of six matches will be played at this stage.

How will the teams that reach the final be decided?

After all the six matches of the Super 4s, the top two teams on the points table will be the finalists of the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup.

Schedule for Super 4s

3rd September: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka (Venue- Sharjah)

4th September: India vs Pakistan (Venue - Dubai)

6th September: India vs Sri Lanka (Venue - Dubai)

7th September: Pakistan vs Afghanistan (Venue - Dubai)

8th September: India vs Afghanistan (Venue - Dubai)

9th September: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (Venue - Dubai)

When will the final be played?

The final is scheduled for the11th of September in Dubai.

At what time will the matches begin in India?

All the matches will commence at 7.30 PM IST

Earlier, the Asia Cup was scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka. However, amidst the political unrest in the country, the Asia Cup was shifted from the island nation to UAE. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had informed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) that the board will not be in a position to host the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup.

Latest Cricket News