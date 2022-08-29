Asia Cup 2022: Cricketing fraternity salutes the might of team India as they settle scores with Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hardik Pandya after winning the T20I clash against Pakistan on August 28, 2022

Highlights Rohit Sharma registered his first T20I win against Pakistan as India skipper

Team India are the defending champions of the Asia Cup

Team India defeated Pakistan by a margin of 10 wickets

IND vs PAK: Rohit Sharma-led team India certainly looked pretty dominant as they clashed against Pakistan on August 28, 2022, at the Dubai International Stadium. The Asia Cup which is being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be the witness to some of the finest teams of the continent going head to head with each other to claim the Asian glory. India had scores to settle with the boys in green owing to a 10-wicket defeat that they suffered at the 2021 edition of the ICC T20I World Cup.

The tournament which is a dress rehearsal for the upcoming T20I World Cup to be played in Dubai later this year will put the Asian teams to the test under various circumstances before they can gear themselves up for the multi-nation cricketing event.

In the first match of Group A, Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first. Considering the impact of dew, the skipper chose to field and invited Pakistan to bat first. The men in green who wanted to go big found themselves in loads of trouble as they fell to India's short ball ploy. India restrained Pakistan to a meager total of 147.

Things did not go India's way at the start either. With the big guns like KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma having no impact on the game, the men in blue found it extremely tough to chase the score till the time Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja walked in. Both of them stitched a partnership of 52 runs and helped India chase down the total with 5 wickets remaining. As the entire nation went into a state of euphoria, players from the cricketing fraternity were quick to react to it.

Here is how cricketers from across the globe had their say on this memorable victory:

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

