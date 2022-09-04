Asia Cup 2022: Can India still make it to final after losing to Pakistan? Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India vs Pakistan

In their first Super 4 match against Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2022, India lost by five wickets in a thrilling match. Virat Kohli's brilliant 60-run innings went in vain as the Men in Blue couldn't defend the target of 182 runs.

However, India can still reach the final clash of the tournament if everything goes in their favour.

Here's how the Rohit Sharma-led team can advance to the final -

What are the teams that qualified for the Super 4s?

Teams that got selected from Group A:

India Pakistan

Teams that got selected from Group B:

Sri Lanka Afghanistan

What is the format of the Super 4s?

All four teams that qualified for the Super 4 stage will face each other once. It means a total number of six matches will be played at this stage.

How will the teams that reach the final be decided?

After all the six matches of the Super 4s, the top two teams on the points table will be the finalists of the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup.

How can India qualify for the final?

Among the two matches played so far, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have won one match each. So, for India to advance to the final, they have to win the remaining two matches against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. This will automatically remove Afghanistan from the competition.

What about Sri Lanka and Pakistan, even if India wins two matches?

There can be two scenarios

Pakistan can win their remaining two matches and Sri Lanka will be out of the competition. However, if Sri Lanka and Pakistan win a total number of two matches each then the top two will be decided by the Net Run Rate. This means India has to win the next two matches with big margins to qualify.

Schedule for upcoming Super 4 matches

6th September: India vs Sri Lanka (Venue - Dubai)

7th September: Pakistan vs Afghanistan (Venue - Dubai)

8th September: India vs Afghanistan (Venue - Dubai)

9th September: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (Venue - Dubai)

When will the final be played?

The final is scheduled for the 11th of September in Dubai.

Latest Cricket News