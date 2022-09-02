Asia Cup 2022: Bangladesh lose advantage in the final moments of the game against Sri Lanka due to this rule

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@ICC) Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Asia Cup 2022

ICC Rules Asia Cup 2022: The group stage of the Asia Cup 2022 tournament is nearing its end and the Super 4 round will begin on Saturday. Owing to their loss against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh has now become the first team to crash out of the Asia Cup. In a virtual semi-final on September 9, 2022, Pakistan will lock horns against a much weaker Hong Kong side. The winner goes through to the super 4 stages, whereas the team which ends on the losing side will have to bid adieu to their Asia Cup campaign. Amidst all of this, it is safe to say that Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan too needs to be blamed for Bangladesh's elimination from the marquee-cricketing tournament. The Bangladesh captain has now committed the same mistake that was done by Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam earlier in the tournament.

Slow over rate rule by ICC:

To minimize the practice of slow over rates, the ICC has a strict rule in place. Both team India and team Pakistan have been a victim of this in their recent clash on August 28, 2022. The rule clearly states that any given team will have to bowl their complete quota of 20 overs by the 85th minute and if they fail to meet this requirement, then the team will be allowed only to field 4 players outside of the 30-yard circle (the inner circle). In the match that Bangladesh played against Sri Lanka, the Shakib Al Hasan-led side was lagging by 2 overs. According to the law, Bangladesh was penalized and had to field 5 players in the inner circle, when combined with the bowler and the keeper, they become seven.

Sri Lanka wins with 4 balls remaining:

The Dasun Shanalka-led Sri Lankan side required only 8 eight runs off the final six deliveries. Spinner Mahedi Hassan was assigned the task of bowling the final six deliveries with Maheesh Theekshana on strike. Taking advantage of the field setting, Sri Lanka comfortably won the match with 2 wickets and 4 legal deliveries remaining.

