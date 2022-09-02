Asia Cup 2022, AFG vs SL: Live streaming details; When and where to watch AFG vs SL on TV, online

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AFG CRICKET BOARD Afghanistan are the dark horses of Asia Cup 2022.

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are all set to battle it out in the first match of the Super 4 stage on September 3, Saturday. Sri Lanka is coming off a brilliant victory against Bangladesh, and the Afghan boys have looked like million dollars in their earlier wins vs Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

It wouldn't be an overstatement to say that Afghanistan are the dark horses in the tournament, and we may as well see them in the final of the competition this time. Sri Lanka on the other hand, have shown signs of brilliance and will pose a tough challenge to Afghanistan.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka - Live Streaming Details

When is AFG vs SL match?

The match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka is on September 3, Saturday.

At what time will AFG vs SL match start in India?

The match will start at 7:30 PM in India.

Where will be the AFG vs SL match telecasted on TV in India?

The match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where will be the AFG vs SL streamed online in India?

The match can be watched online on the Disney+Hotstar app in India.

Squads:

Afghanistan

Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Samiullah Shinwari, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Rashid Khan

Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Dinesh Chandimal, Nuwanidu Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara

