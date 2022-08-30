Follow us on Image Source : PTI Team Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2022, AFG vs BAN Live streaming details; When and where to watch AFG vs BAN on TV, online in India

Here are all the details: ​

When is the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match?

At what time will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match start in India?

The match is on 30th August, Tuesday.

The match will start at 7:30 PM in India.

Where will be the AFG vs BAN match telecasted on TV in India?

The match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where will be the AFG vs BAN streamed online in India?

The match can be watched online on the Disney+Hotstar app in India.

What is the venue of the AFG vs BAN match?

The match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

What are the squads of both teams?

Team Afghanistan:

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Noor Ahmad

Team Bangladesh:

Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon

