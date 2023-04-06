RR vs PBKS: Ashwin warns Dhawan at non-striker's end, Buttler reacts | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : IPL RR vs PBKS match

In the 8th match of the IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, RR's Ravichandran Ashwin warned the PBKS skipper of dismissing him at the non-striker's end. Jos Buttler was seen reacting to it.

Ashwin bowled the sixth over of the innings for Rajasthan Royals. When Ashwin was going to bowl the third ball of the over, Shikhar Dhawan who was at the non-striker end had gone ahead of the crease. Ashwin warned him to stay in the crease in order to not get run out.

Interestingly, earlier in the IPL, Ashwin had dismissed Jos Buttler in the same way in another match. Just after Ashwin's warning, Buttler's reaction was shown in the video.

Punjab Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals in their second match of IPL 2023, on Wednesday, In the game played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan and bowler Nathan Ellis guided the team to their back-to-back win in the tournament, While Dhawan remained unbeaten at a score of 86 runs, Nathan Ellis took a four-wicket haul. Coming to bat first, PBKS scored 197/4 in 20 overs. In response, Sanju Samson-led RR managed to score 192/7. PBKS won the match by 5 wickets.

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Playing XI of Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.

