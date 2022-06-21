Ashwin tests COVID-19 positive, misses flight to England

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI R Ashwin gestures during a Test match. (File Photo)

Ravichandran Ashwin has tested positive for Covid-19 and has not travelled with the India team to London for the one-off fifth and final Test against England.

In a latest development, it is learnt that the senior off-spinner has not accompanied his teammates for the lone Test. The Indian Test team had left for the UK on June 16 and Ashwin wasn't part of the travelling squad.

The premier off-spinner is currently in quarantine and will only join the squad after meeting all protocol requirements.

"Ashwin hasn't travelled with the squad to UK as he has tested positive for Covid 19 before departure. But we are hopeful that he will recover well in time before the Test match starts on July 1," a BCCI official told PTI.

"However he might miss the practice game against Leicestershire," the source said.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan and other T20 specialists have been given a three-day break by the BCCI and will leave Ireland at a later date for the two-match T20I series this month. The Board has taken the decision to give rest to the players while coach Rahul Dravid, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have taken the early morning flight to London.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee had picked a 17-member squad for the T20I series against Ireland where Team India under Hardik Pandya will play two T20Is on June 26th and 28th in Dublin.

"All the players selected for the Ireland T20s are going home for a three-day break. Although there is no bio-bubble they didn't have families with them for the series and some are playing non-stop since IPL. It's only fair that they spend some time at home," a BCCI official said.

The rest of the squad is already in Leicester and started training under the supervision of bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and batting coach Vikram Rathour.

The Ireland-bound squad under VVS Laxman will leave for Dublin on either June 23 or 24 as the team members have been given a three-day rest.

