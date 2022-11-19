Ashwin comes out in support of Rahul Dravid; says coaching staff was physically and mentally burned out

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ashwin, Dravid | File Photos

Rahul Dravid has been extensively criticised after he opted to rest for India's tour of New Zealand following the team's exit from the T20 World Cup down-under.

Now, India off-spinner R Ashwin has defended India head coach Rahul Dravid's absence from the New Zealand tour, saying the support staff "needed a break" after putting in major work in preparation for the mega-event.

Days after Dravid's predecessor Ravi Shastri had questioned why an India coach would need a break when they get "two-three months" off during the IPL, Ashwin said that the coaching staff was physically and mentally burned out. Former India batter and current National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman is in charge of the Indian team in New Zealand in Dravid's absence.

Ashwin Explains

"I will explain why Laxman has gone there with a completely different team because even that could be interpreted differently Rahul Dravid and his team put in extensive hard work ahead of the T20 World Cup - right from planning. Since I saw this from close quarters, I'm saying this. They had specific in-depth plans for each venue and each opposition. So they would have been under not only mental but also physical burnout, and everyone needed a break," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"As soon as the New Zealand series ends, we have the Bangladesh tour. That's why we have a different coaching staff led by Laxman for this tour," Ashwin added.

Dravid, one of India's greatest batters, was given a rest after the T20 World Cup as Laxman became India's stand-in coach for the tour of New Zealand, with Hardik Pandya taking over as captain for the T20I series.

Ravi Shastri's Opinion

The arrangement didn't go down well with Shastri, who was replaced by Dravid at the end of the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE.

"I don't believe in breaks. I want to understand my team and players, and then be in control of that team. What do you need that many breaks for, to be honest? You get your two-three months of the IPL, that's enough for you to rest as a coach. But other times, I think a coach should be hands-on, whoever he is," Shastri had said.

India qualified for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in Australia after winning four out of five group matches but were humiliated by eventual champions England. Dravid had also rested for a tour of Zimbabwe earlier this year.

India's ongoing tour of New Zealand comprises three T20Is and three ODIs. After that, India will be in Bangladesh for three ODIs and two Tests, and Dravid will be back for that tour.

The Schedule vs New Zealand

Schedule of the T20I series

November 18, 2022: New Zealand vs India, 1st T20I (Sky Stadium, Wellington) November 20, 2022: New Zealand vs India, 2nd T20I (Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui) November 22, 2022: New Zealand vs India, 3rd T20I (McLean Park, Napier)

Schedule sof the ODI series

November 25: 1st ODI at Eden Park, Auckland November 27: 2nd ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton November 30: 3rd ODI at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

