'Ashwin adds value to CSK, but not at Rs 10 crore': Ex-Chennai Super Kings batter amid spinner's possible move

New Delhi:

Ravichandran Ashwin's possible move on from Chennai Super Kings has hogged the limelight. Several reports have surfaced that claim that the former Indian spinner has asked the franchise for clarity in his role, and does not mind parting ways with the franchise if he is not in their plans.

Ashwin was roped in by the Super Kings in the IPL 2025 mega auction for Rs 9.75 crore. He played in only nine matches last season and warmed the benches in rest of them. Meanwhile, former Chennai Super Kings batter S Badrinath has stated that Ashwin adds value to the team but not at the price he was bought at.

"I feel Ashwin adds value to CSK, but not at Rs 10 crore (Rs 9.75 crore). In the IPL, you need to see the price point and the player. He is definitely not at his peak. That is why I have been maintaining from the start that Ashwin has to be released," Badrinath said on his YouTube channel.

A little before reports of Ashwin likely parting ways with CSK emerged, media reports of Sanju Samson requesting a release from Rajasthan Royals also surfaced with a potential move to CSK. Badrinath feels Samson's inclusion in the Super Kings side could create confusion as it is not confirmed whether MS Dhoni would play the next season or not.

"We don't know if MS Dhoni is going to continue playing or not. That decision has not yet been made. He might play a few matches, or he could play a few matches at Chepauk. There might be a brand value attached. He could attract a few brands. He might announce till the IPL season starts. The presence of Sanju Samson could create confusion, which is what I feel," the former India batter said.

Apart from Ashwin’s status, CSK faces other significant decisions ahead of the next season. The captaincy remains a key point of consideration following the mid-season injury to Ruturaj Gaikwad, which led to MS Dhoni stepping in as captain. Traditionally, CSK waits for Dhoni’s final word on his availability after he resumes training later in the year. Last season, the franchise entrusted Gaikwad with the captaincy even with Dhoni active in the squad, a strategy that may continue into 2026 regardless of Dhoni’s playing status.