Ashutosh Sharma pull off heist for Delhi Capitals in thrilling one-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants Ashutosh Sharma's 66 from 31 balls snatched the victory from the jaws of defeat for Delhi Capitals as they registered a close one-wicket win in a thriller.

Ashutosh Sharma pulled off a heist for Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League 2025 opener against Lucknow Super Giants at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Monday, March 24. With their backs against the wall in a 210-run chase, Ashutosh Sharma and Vipraj Nigam put up a strong partnership to take DC close, before the former took the Capitals home in a famous one-wicket win.

Lucknow Super Giants put up 209/8 on the board batting first. Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran hit blistering fifties as they put up a strong platform for a solid finish. However, the Capitals struck and broke the strong momentum. From 161/2, LSG went down to 177/6. However, David Miller slammed two sixes off the final two balls to push LSG to 209/8.

Delhi Capitals' Playing XI:

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), Sameer Rizvi , Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants' Playing XI:

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Manimaran Siddharth

More to follow...