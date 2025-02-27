Ashleigh Gardner’s brilliance leads Gujarat Giants to massive victory against RCB Gujarat Giants registered an emphatic win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their recent clash in the WPL 2025.

The 12th game of the WPL 2025 continues with Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Gujarat Giants. Both sides locked horns at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 27, and it was Ashleigh Gardner's Gujarat Giants who emerged victorious in a comfortable run chase.

The clash between both sides began with RCB batting first, and the side got off to a horrid start to the first innings. Openers Smriti Mandhana and Danni Wyatt-Hodge departed after scoring 10 and four runs, respectively. Furthermore, the in-form Ellyse Perry departed for a duck as well.

Gujarat Giants got off to a good start, and the side managed to keep the entire RCB batting attack at bay. Raghvi Bist and Kanika Ahuja departed after scoring 22 and 33 runs, respectively, with Georgia Wareham staying unbeaten on a score of 20 runs.

RCB posted a total of 125 runs in the first innings of the game. Tanuja Kanwar and Deandra Dottin were the highest wicket takers for Gujarat in the first innings with two wickets each to their name. Ashleigh Gardner and Kashvee Gautam took one wicket each as well.

Aiming to chase down a target of 126 runs, Gujarat Giants opened their innings with Beth Mooney and Dayalan Hemalatha scoring 17 and 11 runs, respectively. After the subpar start to the run chase, it were the knocks of Phoebe Litchfield and Ashleigh Gardner which propelled Giants to a brilliant win. Gardner scored 58 runs in 31 deliveries, alongside Litchfield, who added 30* runs On the board. In the end, Gujarat Giants managed to comfortably chase down the target, winning the game by six wickets.

As for RCB, Renuka Singh and Georgia Wareham were the wicket takers with two wickets each to their name. Giants registered a much-needed victory in the clash against Bangalore, as Smriti Mandhana’s side lost yet another game.