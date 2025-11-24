Ashes: England decide against playing pink-ball warm-up game despite a hammering in Perth Test England lost the first Ashes Test in Perth within just two days and they have now denied playing a warm-up game with a pink ball ahead of the day-night Test in Brisbane. The visitors will only send three unused players from the first Test to play the warm-up clash in Canberra.

Canberra:

The first Ashes Test between Australia and England in Perth would've been on its fourth day today had normal play happened. However, the visitors imploded twice in only 67.1 overs and lost the game within two days, attracting quite a lot of criticism for their batting style. The second Test now poses a massive challenge for England as it will be played with the pink ball under the lights. Ahead of the game, a two-day pink-ball warm-up clash is also scheduled but England have denied the opportunity to play.

England Lions will face the Prime Minister's XI in the two-day fixture under the lights in Canberra. This match was supposed to be the best chance for Ben Stokes and his men to gear up for the day-night Test. However, they have decided against it and will send only Jacob Bethell, Matthew Potts, and Josh Tongue for the warm-up game that begins on November 29.

Notably, these players didn't participate in the first Test either, even as Bethell and Potts turned up for England Lions against Cricket Australia XI in the match that ran parallel to the Perth Test. Apart from these three players, the rest of the squad is set to leave for Brisbane on Wednesday, where the day-night Test will be played.

Australia have a near flawless record in day-night Tests

England's decision not to send their main players for the two-day pink ball fixture will most likely draw criticism, as many pundits are already not happy with their approach in the opening Test. England's record in day-night Tests is also not great, losing five out of seven matches. On the contrary, Australia have won 13 out of 14 Test matches under the lights, losing only to the West Indies at the Gabba last year in January.

Michael Vaughan, England's 2005 Ashes-winning captain, believes the visitors must play the warm-up game in Canberra. "It's amateurish if they don't go and play now. What harm is playing two days of cricket with a pink ball under lights? It's not being old-school to suggest that a pink ball is different to a red ball. Playing under the lights is different.

"Australia have won pretty much every pink-ball game in Australia: they've lost once. I'm not too old-school to suggest that they should play in that game… I'd like to know why they wouldn't," Vaughan said.