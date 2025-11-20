Ashes 2025/26: Steve Smith hits back at Monty Panesar's sandpaper-gate jibe with 'mastermind' remark Monty Panesar took a jibe at Steve Smith as he wanted the English players to make him feel 'guilty' for the sandpaper-gate that took place in 2017. Smith went 'off-topic' to respond to his remarks in a war of words before the Ashes.

New Delhi:

Steve Smith went 'off-topic' to respond to Monty Panesar's sandpaper-gate reminder with his 'Celebrity Mastermind' jibe as things keep getting intense before the start of the Ashes on November 21.

Recently, while speaking to a gambling website, Panesar had initiated a banter against Smith. "Ben Stokes and the England team have got to make Steve Smith feel guilty and play on that.

"Say something like, 'I don't think it's ethical that he's the captain, I don't think he played the game fairly'. Really get into him and make him feel guilty about it," Panesar had said.

Smith, who will stand in for the injured Pat Cummins in the first Test in Perth, has responded to the remark, listing the series of answers that Panesar had responded to in an interview with presenter John Humphrys in 2019. "Who in the room has seen Mastermind and Monty Panesar on that? Any of you?" Smith said.

"Those of you who have will understand where I'm coming from. If you haven't, do yourself a favour because it is pretty comical. Anyone who believes that Athens is in Germany, that's a start, or that Oliver Twist is a season of the year, and America is a city.

"It doesn't really bother me, those comments. That's as far as I'll go with that one," he said. Smith said he is "pretty chilled" on his return to the captaincy. "I'm a lot more relaxed these days."

Moreover, Smith's further comments contradicted his remarks on Panesar. Highlighting that he has been playing in the Ashes for some time now, Panesar said, "I've been involved in a few now, and there are always so many words said before the series. For us, I think it's about just ignoring the outside and concentrating on our processes, what we do well as a team, and trusting and backing that throughout."