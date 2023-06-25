'We'll go more positive, more aggressive': James Anderson issues warning to Australia ahead of Lord's Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY James Anderson

The Ashes 2023 opener provided jaw-dropping entertainment when England and Australia squared off in a thrilling Test at Edgbaston. Despite England's Bazball approach, Pat Cummins' Australia managed to find a win in a nail-biter by 2 wickets. The second Test of the series is a few days away and England's veteran star has issued a warning to the Australian team.

Despite, the first match loss, England's James Anderson has stated that England will go more positive and aggressive in the next match. "I think we'll go more positive, more aggressive, more entertaining. We want to try and make sure people go home happy as they did each day at Edgbaston," Anderson said.

'We can win the next four'

The veteran English star also stated that just because the hosts are 1-0 down, they will not change their aggressive approach and hoped that they can win the remaining four Test matches. "Just because we're 1-0 down I don't think we'll try anything different. I think we showed enough last week to show we can win the next four if we keep playing like that and iron a few things out. We'll go exactly the same," he added.

Crawley predicts England to win big

Meanwhile, England's opener Zak Crawley has predicted that England will win by a big margin at Lord's. "I think we'll win [at Lord's]. I think the pitch will suit us a bit more so I think we'll win by, I don't know, 150 runs?" Crawley said to Times Radio.

England were edged past by Australia in the fourth innings of the first Test as captain Cummins unbeaten 44 helped Australia gun down 281 in the final innings. The second match of the series will be held at Lord's on June 28.

