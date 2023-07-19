Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad scripts history, joins 600 Test wickets club with Travis Head's wicket

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Stuart Broad celebrating Travis Head's wicket

English pacer Stuart Broad entered the history books as he reached the 600-wicket mark in Test cricket in the ongoing fourth Ashes 2023 match against Australia on Wednesday, July 19. He dismissed in-form Travis Head in the third session of Day 1 to become the only second pacer to take 600 Test wickets.

Broad, 37, needed only two wickets to reach the 600-wicket mark prior to the fourth Test match at Manchester's Old Trafford. He gave England an opening with Usman Khawaja's wicket in the fifth over and then gave a crucial breakthrough with Head's valuable wicket, who was batting at 48 runs, to make 600 wickets.

The veteran pacer is enjoying a sensational series with 18* wickets in seven innings so far. He is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing Ashes at home and now adds another feather to his cap.

Broad made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2007 and has been a consistent wicket-taker for Three Lions in red-ball cricket. Broad now has 600 Test wickets from 166* matches at an average of 27.58 with the help of 20 five-fors. He has taken the most wickets against rivals Australia, 149 wickets in just 39 Test matches so far.

Players with most Test wickets:

1. Muttiah Muralidaran (Sri Lanka) - 800 wickets in 133 matches

2. Shane Warne (Australia) - 708 wickets in 145 matches

3. James Anderson (England) - 688 wickets in 182* matches

4. Anil Kumble (India) - 619 wickets in 132 matches

5. Stuart Broad (England) - 600 wickets in 166* matches

Meanwhile, Broad has been leading England's comeback in the five-match Ashes series as Australia are struggling on Day 1. After Head's departure, Australia also lost Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh, with the latter scoring fifty. Woakes has taken three wickets as Australia stumble at 255/7 after 63 overs.

Latest Cricket News