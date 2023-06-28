Ashes 2023: Steve Smith's twin milestones lead Australia's dominance on opening day of Lord's Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Steve Smith

Ashes 2023: Not one but two. Steve Smith's record making outing on the opening day of the 2nd Ashes Test led Australia's dominance against England at Lord's. After being forced to bat first on a green surface, Aussies would be pretty happy to go back with 339/5 at end of Day 1. Aussie batter Steve Smith is unbeaten on 85 and is well set for his 32nd Test ton.

Smith has already achieved two milestones in his 149-ball stay. He went on to become the fastest player to hit 9000 runs (in terms of matches) in Test cricket. Smith's boundary off Ben Stokes earlier in the day brought him ahead of West Indies Legend Brian Lara. He then went on to create another feat at the end of the day.

The 34-year-old has become the 9th Australian to hit 15000 runs in International cricket. He got there too with a four and this time off Ollie Robinson. Among all the 41 batters who have scored 15000 runs, Smith has the second best average (49.67), only behind Virat Kohli (53.44).

Aussies have upper hand

Australia have the upper hand at the end of the day. David Warner and Usman Khawaja helped them make a careful start before Warner took the bowlers on and Khawaja fell. Warner scored 66 before falling to Josh Tongue. Marnus Labuschagne enjoyed Smith's company as the duo stitched a 98-run stand for the 3rd wicket and Labuschagne scored 47. Travis Head came in at 5 and he did what he does the best. He took on the bowlers and scored 77 from 73 balls but was a victim of Joe Root, who then took Cameron Green for a duck to bring some joy for England.

Latest Cricket News