No wastage of food: Labuschagne puts fallen chewing gum back in his mouth sparking hilarious reactions - Watch

Marnus Labuschagne is particular about chewing gum while batting so he wasn't bothered if it fell on ground

Australia posted a huge score of 416 runs riding on one of the modern greats Steve Smith's 32nd Test century in the second Ashes game against England at Lord's. While Smith with a 110-run knock played a starring role, there were contributions all throughout the order starting from the top with David Warner, who put his poor run in the longest format behind with a positive knock of 66, Marnus Labuschagne, who just fell three runs short of his half-century and Travis Head, who just continued his form from the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

While the performances with the bat and the runs scored were talked about the most, it was one of Labuschagne's non-cricketing acts that caught everyone's attention. Labuschagne, who is famous for his quirks and small habits while being on the field, always has a chewing gum in his mouth while batting, something that adds to his personality.

On the first day of the Lord's Test, Labuschagne was getting ready to bat again after a drinks break when the gum fell off from his mouth onto the ground. But Labuschagne wasn't bothered by that fact and was quick to pick it up and put it back in his mouth nonchalantly and started chewing it again. The video has gone viral on the internet while inspiring hilarious reactions.

One user said that Labuschagne is a part-time cricketer and full-time environment activist while another was happy to see no wastage of food from the cricketer.

Watch the video here:

As for the match, the second Ashes Test is tantalisingly poised with Australia staging a little comeback at the end of Day 2 with the short ball ploy. After a 97-run partnership for the second wicket between Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope, the Australia bowlers bounced out three England batters including Joe Root in a span of 8 overs as the hosts went from 188/1 to 222/4. Skipper Ben Stokes and Harry Brook took their side to 278 at the close of play without losing any more wickets and will hope to get close to Australia's total as soon as possible.

