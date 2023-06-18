Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct; English player handed fine

Follow us on Image Source : AP Moeen Ali

Ashes 2023: Making a comeback in Test cricket after 21 months, England's all-rounder Moeen Ali has been found guilty of breaching an ICC Code of Conduct during the Ashes 2023. The English star has been handed a 25% fine and a demerit point for breaching Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct. Moeen admitted the offence and accepted the sanction.

The all-rounder has been found guilty of breaching Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. It relates to displaying conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game. The incident took place during the 89th over of Australia's batting on Day 2 of the first Test match of the Ashes 2023. Moeen was seen applying a drying agent to his bowling hand at the ropes on Edgbaston ground while he was fielding.

As the 36-year-old accepted the offence and the sanction, there was no formal hearing for it. On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Marais Erasmus, third umpire Chris Gaffaney and fourth umpire Mike Burns had levelled the charge against the English all-rounder.

Notably, the Match referee was satisfied that Moeen applied the substance to his hands only to dry them. It was not applied to the ball and it did not change the condition of it. That would have been a breach of clause 41.3 of the ICC playing conditions – Unfair Play – The Match Ball – Changing its Condition.

Notably, England and Australia are locking horns in the first Test of the five-match Ashes series at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The English team made 393 in the first innings as Joe Root smoked a 30th Test hundred. In reply, Australia ended Day 2 on 311/5 and trailed by 82 runs. On Day 3 of the game, Australia were bowled out for 386 with a spectacular century from Usman Khawaja.

Latest Cricket News