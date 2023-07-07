Ashes 2023: Key England player injured during 3rd Test, doubtful for remainder of game

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England Team

England and Australia are currenty fighting it out in the third Ashes Test at Headingley in Leeds. The hosts are 0-2 behind in the five-match series and are looking to make a comeback in the series. However, in the middle of a Test match, the Ben Stokes-led side has been dealt with a huge blow. One of their leading pacer Ollie Robinson has sustained a back spasm and walked off the field during the first day's play of the Test match.

Robinson hinted skipper Stokes about his back issue during the 43rd over of Australia's first innings and walked off only for the rest of the over to be completed by Stuart Broad. Medical team, after assessing him, adviced the pacer to rest up overnight. It has been reported that Robinson is fit to bat but doubts still linger over his availability to bowl in the second innings.

This is not the first time that the back has troubled the pace bowler. He suffered from back spasm during the Hobart Test in the previous Ashes series as well and the then bowling coach Jon Lewis had publicly urged him to improve his fitness. England will have to be careful with Robinson now as a little more stress on his back can rule him out of the entire Ashes as well.

Moreover, with England already losing a lot of wickets in the first innings, Ollie Robinson might not get to rest much. He is also batting at number 11 in the first innings and if his back doesn't hold up well, the home team is likely to struggle in the second essay with a bowler less to pick up 10 more Aussie wickets.

