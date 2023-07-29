Ashes 2023: England players wear teammates jerseys in pre-match line-up to generate awareness about dementia

Follow us on Image Source : ENGLAND CRICKET/ TWITTER England players raise awareness about dementia during The Oval Test

England men's cricket team showcased a heartfelt gesture before the start of play on Day 3 of the ongoing 5th Ashes Test at The Oval when its players donned each others' jerseys in front of the capacity crowd assembled at the venue.

The move was made to draw attention to the confusion that is experienced by people who suffer from a disease known as Dementia. The disease affects the reasoning, analytical thinking and memory of people to such a greater extent that it harms their daily activities. In some cases, it also leads to behavioural changes in people plagued with the disease.

Organisations like the Alzheimer's Society and many others around the world extend a helping hand to people who suffer from dementia so that their lives could be made better.

The moving gesture caught the attention of the crowd at The Oval in no time and was met with a rousing reception as the players walked on the field of play and later made their way to their dressing room.

Cricket is always at the forefront of such acts. The presence of the McGrath Foundation in Australia also works towards a moving cause. The breast cancer support and education charity in Australia generates mass awareness about the symptoms and causes of breast cancer and also raises money to deploy McGrath Breast Care Nurses in communities across the country.

Quite similarly, the Ruth Strauss Foundation in England which is named after the wife of former England captain Sir Andrew Strauss raises awareness towards the need for more research & collaboration in the fight against non-smoking lung cancers. Ruth, 46, died in 2018 after being diagnosed with an incurable lung cancer affecting non-smokers.

On Day 2 of the 2nd Ashes Test at Lord's this year, the entire venue turned red as a symbol of the campaign being run by the Ruth Strauss Foundation.

