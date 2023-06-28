Ashes 2023: ENG vs AUS, 2nd Test - Pitch Report to Records: Here's all to know about Lord's, London

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Lord's Pitch for 2nd Ashes Test

The second Ashes Test between England and Australia is set to commence on June 28 (Wednesday) at Lord's. The visitors are leading the series 1-0 after winning the thrilling Test match at Birmingham by two wickets and they will be keen on doubling their lead. On the other hand, England have insisted to continue their Bazball approach in the second Test as well while a lot of talk has been going around as well in response to Ollie Robinson's comments. Having said that, levelling the series will be the home team's priority. Before all the action begins, here's all you need to know about the venue - Lord's, London.

​Pitch Report - ENG vs AUS

The surface at Lord's for this Test has been a green top. After serving a flat deck in the series opener, the batters are set to be tested in this match with pacers enjoying the conditions. England have also picked four specialist pacers in their playing XI which makes things interesting.

​Will Toss Matter?

Yes. Batting first will be a massive challenge for both teams on this pitch. However, for the bowlers, bowing in right areas will be key as well. It also remains to be seen if the grass on the surface is misleading and if batting will get easy as the match progresses like it happens in New Zealand. Enough said, the team winning the toss will be bowling first.

Lord's, London - The Numbers Game

Basic Test Stats

Total matches: 144

Matches won batting first: 51

Matches won bowling first: 42

AverageTest Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 309

Average 2nd Innings scores: 299

Average 3rd Innings scores: 257

Average 4th Innings scores 154

Score Stats for Test matches

Highest total recorded - 729/6 (232 Ov) by AUS vs ENG

Highest score chased - 38/10 (15.4 Ov) by IRE vs ENG

Full Squads -

England Squad: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Daniel Lawrence, Josh Tongue, Matthew Potts, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Rehan Ahmed

Australia Squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy, Josh Inglis, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Harris

