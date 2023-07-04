Australian paper calls England 'Crybabies' with a picture of pacifier in Ben Stokes' mouth, captain responds

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England captain Ben Stokes came up with a savage response after he was made a crybaby by Australian newspaper

The Ashes has suddenly gained momentum and heated in the last couple of days following England wicketkeeper batter Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal on Day 5 of the Lord's Test on Sunday, July 2. Bairstow wandered out of his crease misunderstanding the ball to be dead at the completion of the over but Alex Carey, his Australian counterpart was alert enough to effect a sharp stumping off the bowling of Cameron Green.

The dismissal has created a huge uproar since then with 'Spirit of Cricket' debate catching fire yet again. Since it's in the laws of the game Carey had the right to do what he did when the opportunity arose. The fans at Lord's weren't welcoming of the Aussies since the dismissals as chants of cheat and boos followed everywhere they went at the venue.

The English media accused them of laying Spirit of Cricket to the ground but the Australian media didn't stay far as they came back with fitting rebuttals. The headlines in English and Australian newspapers were a sight to behold as not just one-upmanship, there was wit and savagery on offer too. Among many, the headline by The West Australian stood out as it had England captain Ben Stokes in a pacifier labelling the hosts 'Crybabies'.

The front page of the newspaper went viral on the internet and it reached Stokes on Twitter and the England captain came up with a savage response. "That’s definitely not me, since when did I bowl with the new ball," Stokes wrote referring to the picture of the new red ball beside him in the newspaper clipping. Stokes, who bowls for England late in the middle overs referred to the fact that he doesn't bowl with the new ball taking a dig at the publication.

The shots have been fired by several former and current cricketers from both England and Australia and the sparks are expected to fly in Headingley as the third Test starts in a couple of days. Australia took a 2-0 lead after they overcame a Stokes special as the captain fought the lone war for the hosts with a special knock of 155 runs.

