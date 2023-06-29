Ashes 2023: Australia cricket fan travels 58 hours to watch Lord's Test, forgets to buy ticket | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Australia cricket fans Mott travelled for 58 hours to watch Lord's Test

The second Ashes Test between England and Australia commenced at Lord's on June 28. The hosts opted to bowl first in overcast conditions only to chase the leather for the entire day as Australia, led by Steve Smith, David Warner and Travis Head's batting, put on a show scoring 339 runs for the loss of five wickets. Even as the visitors were dominating with the bat, an Aussie cricket fan was seen standing outside the Lord's stadium asking for a ticket.

The man had travelled for a massive 58 hours from Tasmania via Cyprus and China to reach London but had forgotten to buy a ticket. England's Barmy Army posted a video of the same with the Aussie fan, known as Matt, standing with the placard 'Wanted 1 ticket. I've travelled 58 hours to get here,; written on it. Interestingly, later in the comments on the video, one of the fans commented that the said Aussie cricket fan got the match ticket and was able to witness action in the middle.

Here's the video:

As far as the match is concerned, Smith was the star of the day scoring an unbeaten 85 off 149 balls with 10 fours to his name by the end of day's play. Travis Head and David Warner also scored sparkling fifties.

England are way behind in the Test match at the moment despite winning the toss and the fact that they could pick five wickets was due to Joe Root who struck twice in a single over. They will be hoping to restrict Australia to a score around 400 now and then bat aggressively to make a comeback in the Test match.

Latest Cricket News