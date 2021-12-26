Ashes 2021-22 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs England 3rd Test Day 2 Live Online

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Joe Root of England leaves the field of play after Day 1 of the Third Test match in the Ashes series between Australia and England at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia showed their dominance with both bat and ball and were in a commanding position against England at the end of the opening day of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, here on Sunday. Marcus Harris (20 off 51) and Nathan Lyon (0 off 5) were unbeaten at the crease as Australia finished Day 1 of the third Test at 61/1, trailing by 124 runs. After bowling out England for 185 in their first innings, Australia began confidently and were cruising for the most part. With the pitch easing out, opener David Warner and Harris negotiated the initial overs expertly. The 35-year old Warner, in particular, was the aggressor of the two and hit some cracking boundaries as the pair soon brought up their fifty partnership.

