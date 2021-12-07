Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Steve Smith.

Live Streaming Ashes 2021-22 1st Test Day 1: When and where to Australia vs England watch Live Online, TV

Pat Cummins is set to lead the home team, putting a fast bowler’s perspective on Australia’s Test cricket captaincy for the first time since the 1950s. Joe Root is primed to lead England with the bat again in a series he thinks may define his career. Root heads into this series as the leading Test batsman in the world, having scored 1,455 runs in 12 tests in 2021 at an average of 66. And then there's England's record at the Gabba, where it hasn't won a Test since 1986 and has recorded only two wins since 1946.

But England has lost nine of the 10 Tests it has played in Australia since its drought-breaking series win Down Under in 2010-11, mostly by big margins. Root has been on the last two tours and was captain for the 4-0 loss in 2017-18.

Ashes 1st Test Day 1 Live Streaming: How to Watch AUS vs ENG Live Online

At what time do Ashes 1st Test Day 1 start?

Ashes 1st Test Day 1 will start at 5:30 AM IST (Toss at 5 AM).

When is Ashes 1st Test Day 1?

Ashes 1st Test Day 1 will take place on December 8 (Wednesday).

How do I watch Live streaming of Ashes 1st Test Day 1?

You can watch Ashes 1st Test Day 1 Live cricket streaming match on Sony Liv in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast Ashes 1st Test Day 1?

You can watch Ashes 1st Test Day 1 Live TV broadcast on Sony Six Network.

(With inputs from AP)