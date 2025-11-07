Ash Gardner succeeds Ellyse Perry as new captain of Sydney Sixers; Molineux to miss start of WBBL 2025 Sydney Sixers announced the change of guard at the franchise after 10 editions ahead of the new season of the Women's Big Bash League. Ellyse Perry led the franchise for 10 editions in the WBBL, but after just one finals appearance in the last six seasons, the change was imminent.

Sydney:

Sydney Sixers confirmed the leadership change at the club ahead of the 11th edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), with Ash Gardner being named the new captain. Gardner will take over the reins from Ellyse Perry, the veteran all-rounder, who has been the captain of the Sixers for 10 seasons, but the writing was on the wall after the team qualified for the finals just once in the last six editions. Gardner now is captain of her respective franchise in the WPL (Gujarat Giants), The Hundred (Trent Rockets) and now in the WBBL as well.

“I’m honoured to be appointed captain of the Sydney Sixers, a club I’ve proudly represented for my whole career," Gardner said in a Sixers statement. "Over the past decade, I’ve learned from some amazing leaders, including Pez (Ellyse Perry) and Midge (Alyssa Healy) at the Sixers, and I can’t wait to lead the team in WBBL 11," she added.

On Gardner's appointment, Sydney Sixers General Manager Rachael Haynes said, "Ash has grown immensely as a leader; she’s a phenomenal player and will be instrumental in the future success of the club. I am delighted to see her take on the captaincy this season.

"It’s a great opportunity for Ash (Gardner) to take on the role while Pez (Perry) is still in our environment can continue to support her as senior leader within the group," Haynes added, while heaping praise on Perry, who has been a club stalwart and will continue to play a part as an all-rounder for the side.

"Pez (Ellyse Perry) has led this club for ten years as inaugural captain and it is a proud moment to see the baton passed on to Ash. I am confident that Ash will take to the role with her own style and make the captaincy her own," she further said.

Gardner was sensational in the recently concluded Women's World Cup clash, scoring 328 runs with the bat, while smashing a couple of hundreds and also took seven wickets with the ball and the Sixers will hope that the 28-year-old can continue her scintillating form in the upcoming WBBL season.

Molineux to miss the start of WBBL 11

Championship-winning captain for Melbourne Renegades, Sophie Molineux, will miss the start of the competition as she continues to be managed through her workload, having played five of the eight Women's World Cup matches for Australia after a long injury lay-off. Renegades will be led by Georgia Wareham for the first two games as the defending champions hope for quick return for Molienux, who will be missing at the first two games due to minor quad strain.

"Sophie's been tracking well after returning home from India, but we won't be taking any risks this early in the season," Renegades head coach Simon Helmot said. "She's our leader, a really important player and we want to make sure she's fully fit and ready to go for what’s a big campaign ahead.”