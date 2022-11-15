As Kieron Pollard bows out of Indian Premier League, Twitterati thank 'POLLY' for his services to MI

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kieron Pollard bows out of IPL

The Indian Premier League over the years has been one of the grandest tournament that is played every year. The tournament has redefined the game of cricket and how it is played. Keiron Pollard, the stalwart of Mumbai Indians has been one of the greatest ambassadors of the tournament and whenever he takes the field, he raises the bar higher, both for his team and the tournament. Just ahead of the retentions, the Mumbai Indians stalwart has now called time on his IPL career.

Pollard's exploits in the Indian Premier League are both heroic and historic. In his 13-year-long association with Mumbai Indians, the Caribbean legend has won 5 IPL trophies and has also won 2 Champions League titles. Pollard debuted for Mumbai Indians in the year 2010 and since then he has never looked back. The effect that Pollard has had on this team is immense and his numbers speak for him. In 211 matches for Mumbai Indians (IPL & Champions League), Kieron Pollard scored 3915 runs at a strike rate of 147.

Pollard said:

It hasn’t been the easiest decision to make as I will keep playing for a few more years, but I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I’m no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either. Once an MI always an MI. I am immensely proud, honoured and blessed to have represented the biggest and most successful team in the IPL for the past 13 seasons. Most sincerely, I express my deep appreciation to Mukesh, Nita and Akash Ambani for their tremendous love, support and respect I have always felt and for the confidence they placed in me. I recall our first encounter when they welcomed me with open arms saying, “We are family”. Those were not just mere words, but demonstrated by their every action throughout my time with Mumbai Indians.

