Arshdeep Singh's father confirms pacer's move to Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2027 season

Hamilton (New Zealand):

Arshdeep Singh is set to join Mumbai Indians, with Hardik Pandya moving in the opposite direction to Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2027 season. The proposed swap has gained momentum, with both franchises reportedly in the final stages of completing the deal. The necessary paperwork has also been completed and submitted to the BCCI for final approval.

Ahead of the official announcement, Arshdeep’s father Darshan Singh has confirmed the development, stating that the process is underway. However, he noted that the family was initially surprised by the proposal before showing love towards Punjab franchise, highlighting that the family has a strong connection and relation as they belong to the same region.

“Discussion has happened. We also surprisingly found out that the trade has happened. Right now, perhaps the intimation has come that the trade has taken place. Yes, but since what happens is, you know, wherever a person, a human being is born, they always have a deep love for their native place. They never forget it throughout their life. So Kings XI (Punjab Kings) was like a native place; he had a very strong relation with it. So it does feel a little bit, but because every franchise wants to build its own team balance, they made the trade accordingly. So we are very happy with Mumbai Indians also,” Darshan said on Vimal Kumar’s YouTube channel.

MI initiated the move

Mumbai were in contact with multiple franchises for a possible trade of Hardik. The player himself was looking for a way out after failing to live up to expectations since returning to the franchise in 2024 from Gujarat Titans. With him joining Punjab now, the all-rounder can start fresh under Ricky Ponting, who served as Hardik’s first coach in IPL cricket in Mumbai.

As per reports, Hardik preferred the PBKS move for the same reason. Earlier, he reflected on Ponting’s influence in his career and it is believed that the former Australia captain played a crucial role in Hardik’s switch.

It is also unlikely that any other PBKS player apart from Arshdeep will move to Mumbai. There were chats about Vishnu Vinod, but it’s unclear if the move will eventually take place.

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