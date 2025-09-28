Arshdeep Singh out, lucky charm in; India's Probable Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan With the Asia glory on the line, India and Pakistan face each other in the match that matters the most in the Asia Cup 2025. The Men in Blue are likely to make two changes for the final against Pakistan, with Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube set to come in.

New Delhi:

India and Pakistan are set to battle it out in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 in a game that matters the most in the tournament. The two teams have faced each other twice in the ongoing continental tournament, with the Men in Blue registering comprehensive wins in both of those encounters. But this is the match which is the most important one for the two teams.

India are the only unbeaten team in the Asia Cup 2025, having won all six of their previous games en route to their 11th final. They won all three of their matches in the league stage and then three on the trot in the Super Four in a hunt for their ninth Asian title. A lot will depend on the Playing combination India field for the summit clash as they look to go back to their best team.

India likely to make two changes for final

The Men in Blue are likely to make two changes, with Jasprit Bumrah and the lucky charm Shivam Dube set to replace them. Notably, India have not lost a T20I match when Dube has played in the 35 T20Is, with two being no-result outings. For the duo, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana would need to sit out, with the rest of the team likely to be the same.

Arshdeep has received the backing of former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, who asked the Men in Blue to field the speedster in the summit clash. “I’ll say this even with my glasses on! Even if you wake me up from deep sleep, my answer won’t change: Arshdeep must play. How many runs will the number 8 batsman make? Not too many, and you don’t need that many. And for the World Cup in six months, work on Arshdeep’s batting, work on Varun Chakravarthy’s batting, Bumrah can already hit a bit, decent bat swing. The batting coach needs to give more time to these guys,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel ‘Ash ki Baat’.

Apart from these two changes, India would also be fretting over the injury scares to the likes of Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma. India bowling coach Morne Morkel revealed after the Sri Lanka game that the two players had only cramps, which means they are ready to play the final.

India's Probable Playing XI:

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya/Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.