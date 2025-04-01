Arshdeep Singh opens on Shreyas Iyer's leadership at Punjab Kings, wants to win IPL title at PBKS Punjab Kings roped in Arshdeep Singh for Rs 18 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction after being with them since 2019. Arshdeep has opened up on the leadership of Shreyas Iyer and wants to win the Indian Premier League title with PBKS.

Punjab Kings fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has opened up in the leadership skills of newly-appointed captain Shreyas Iyer. PBKS roped in Shreyas for a massive sum of Rs 26.75 crore, which was the highest-ever bid for a brief time before Lucknow Super Giants' bid of Rs 27 crore for Rishabh Pant surpassed that.

Shreyas is the current IPL-winning captain, having won the crown with Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous season before parting ways with the franchise. He is now in PBKS under Ricky Ponting, under whom he led Delhi Capitals to the final in 2020.

Arshdeep, who was picked for Rs 18 crore at the IPL 2025 auction by PBKS, has opened up on the leadership skills of Shreyas. "I have played with Iyer before, under his captaincy in the Duleep Trophy, and I really enjoyed it. He always backed his players and gave them the freedom to express themselves," Arshdeep said on JioHotstar.

"What I've noticed here is that his approach remains the same — he doesn't impose rigid instructions but encourages players to trust their skills and play for the team. He promotes a selfless approach, assuring full backing to the players. I truly admire this mindset, and as players, we will do our best to support him and help the team win back-to-back titles," he added.

'I engage in constructive self-criticism': Arshdeep

The PBKS pacer also attributed his success to constructive self-criticism and striving to improve match after match. "The key is to improve by 1% to 1. 5% after every game, every day — whether the performance was good or bad. I've always believed that the biggest room in the world is the room for improvement. So whenever I get the chance, I engage in constructive self-criticism and strive to enhance my skill set, even if it's just by 1% or half a percent," he added.

Arshdeep, who delivered the famous bowled the second last over in the T20 World Cup 2024 and conceded only four runs, says he enjoys doing the job when the team is under pressure. "I enjoy stepping up when the team is under pressure — whether it's stopping runs or taking wickets. When they hand me the ball in crucial moments, it feels good to know that they trust me.

"I genuinely enjoy the added responsibility, regardless of the situation. I try not to feel the pressure and instead focus on delivering my best for the team. Success doesn't come overnight, but I ensure that any setbacks don't affect my bowling. Every time I get another opportunity, I give my all to help the team win," Arshdeep said.