Arshdeep Singh on the verge of creating history for Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026

Kolkata:

Arshdeep Singh is on the verge of creating history for the Punjab Kings in the game against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 12th match of IPL 2026. He is only three wickets away from completing 100 scalps in his IPL career. While he is not the first or last bowler to do so in the cash-rich league, the fast bowler is the first ever for PBKS who will achieve this feat in IPL history.

This is a special achievement given the fact that not many players have consistently played for the Punjab franchise over the course of the last 19 years. However, Arshdeep has stuck to PBKS and is currently featuring in his eighth consecutive season for them. He has so far picked 97 wickets in 83 innings at an average of 27.35, at an economy of 9.03 and a strike rate of 18.1, with a five-wicket haul to his name.

His best season with the franchise came last year when he accounted for 21 wickets in 16 innings at an average of 24.66. He is only three wickets away from creating history, even as Piyush Chawla and Sandeep Sharma were the ones who somehow got closer with 84 and 73 wickets respectively.

Most wickets for Punjab Kings in IPL

Arshdeep Singh - 97 wickets

Piyush Chawla - 84 wickets

Sandeep Sharma - 73 wickets

Axar Patel - 69 wickets

Mohammed Shami - 58 wickets

Is Arshdeep Singh's form a worry for PBKS?

Even as Arshdeep Singh is aiming a special personal milestone in his IPL career, the fast bowler's form is turning out to be a worry for PBKS. He is yet to pick up a wicket in the ongoing IPL season and has overall struggled in the last five T20 matches as well, accounting for only one wicket. He last picked up a wicket in the shortest format against England in the T20 World Cup semifinal while conceding 51 runs during his spell.

With the team winning at the moment, PBKS won't fret much on his form but a couple more games without a wicket and the pressure will mount on Arshdeep Singh to perform for the team.

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