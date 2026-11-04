Arshdeep Singh joins Javagal Srinath and Mohammed Shami in an elite list with four-wicket haul against NZ

The Indian team took on New Zealand in the first ODI of the ongoing series. The two sides met at Eden Park in Auckland on November 4th, and the game began with the Men in Blue winning the toss and opting to bowl first in the clash. The visitors put forth a brilliant showing with the ball and limited New Zealand to a score of 185 runs in the first innings of the game after playing some good cricket.

There were several performances from the Indian team that stood out, with the showing of star pacer Arshdeep Singh making a mark for the Indian team in the first innings. Bowling a complete quota of 10 overs, Arshdeep Singh conceded 70 runs to his name and took four wickets to his name as well.

Taking four wickets, Arshdeep joined the likes of Mohammed Shami and Javagal Srinath in the list of players with the best ODI figures for an Indian pacer in New Zealand. His four-wicket haul and conceding 70 runs saw him register the fourth-best ODI figures for an Indian pacer in New Zealand.

Best ODI figures for an Indian pacer in New Zealand

4/23 J Srinath Auckland 2003

4/52 J Srinath Napier 1995

4/55 Mohd Shami Napier 2014

4/70 Arshdeep Singh Auckland 2026

Arshdeep Singh opened up on his first innings performance

Putting in a good showing in the first innings of the clash against New Zealand, Arshdeep Singh took centre stage and reflected on his performance, also talking about his celebration as well.

“Loving the weather here and there is good purchase off the surface. After coming from the subcontinent, when you get some life in the wickets, it's always a pleasure to bowl here. And yeah, the wind is helping as well,” Arshdeep Singh said.

“That's for my girlfriend. We do these dance steps when we're out walking or something like that. Whenever the mood is a little low, we cheer each other up with that celebration. So this was for her. [On the target and the chase] I feel like it's a decent total. We just need to bat according to the surface, and we'll see it through,” he added.

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