Arshdeep Singh gets T20I ranking boost ahead of Asia Cup 2025 clash vs UAE

Dubai:

India’s bowling strength in T20Is continues to show positive momentum, with Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh achieving significant gains in the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday. Bishnoi, known for his deceptive leg-spin, has broken into the top six, while left-arm pacer Arshdeep has entered the top 10 for the first time.

Varun Chakravarthy remains India's highest-placed T20I bowler, holding steady at the fourth position. Close behind, Bishnoi now sits sixth, Arshdeep climbs to joint ninth, and Axar Patel advances to 13th, each gaining a spot following recent performances. Meanwhile, despite the jump in ranking, Bishnoi is not a part of India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2025. Hence, the leg-spinner is expected to lose his spot in the coming week.

In the batting charts, Abhishek Sharma continues to make waves, retaining the top position with 829 rating points. Young southpaw Tilak Varma is now ranked second, reinforcing India’s rich pool of emerging talent. Suryakumar Yadav, the experienced campaigner, is ranked sixth among T20I batters.

However, it wasn’t good news for all. Yashasvi Jaiswal, currently named among India’s reserves for the upcoming Asia Cup, dropped to 11th after slipping a place. Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson moved up slightly, reaching 26th and 34th, respectively.

In the all-rounders category, vice-captain Hardik Pandya solidified his dominance at the top with 252 rating points, remaining the best-ranked T20I all-rounder in the world. Notably, these updates follow the conclusion of the UAE-Afghanistan-Pakistan tri-series, where Pakistan clinched the title with a commanding 75-run win in the final against Afghanistan.

Bowlers lose their spots in ODI cricket

In the ODI arena, India’s top order remains formidable. Shubman Gill continues to lead globally, followed by Rohit Sharma in second, Virat Kohli in fourth, and Shreyas Iyer in eighth. The bowling rankings in ODIs saw minor shifts. Kuldeep Yadav dropped to fourth, while Ravindra Jadeja moved down to 10th. Pace spearheads Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, each slipped two spots, now sitting 14th and 15th respectively.