Arshdeep Singh equals Tim Southee's record with stellar start against New Zealand in fifth T20I

The Indian team took on New Zealand in the fifth T20I of the ongoing series. The teams met at Seddon Park in Hamilton for the clash on November 1st. The clash began with India coming in to bat first after losing the toss. Thanks to the performances of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan, India managed to post a total of 191 runs in the first innings after playing some decent cricket in the middle order.

Chasing down the target, the Black Caps came out to bat, and the side got off to a subpar start as opener Finn Allen departed early on a score of two runs. It was star pacer Arshdeep Singh who took the ticket, propelling India to a solid start to the second innings.

Taking a wicket in the powerplay, Arshdeep Singh equalled the record of Tim Southee in the list of players with the most T20I wickets taken in the history of the powerplay. Both Southee and Arshdeep have taken 65 wickets each to their name in the powerplays.

Most wickets in overs 1-6 in T20Is (FM sides)

65* Arshdeep Singh (99 innings)

65 T Southee (119)

62 B Muzarabani (95)

62 R Ngarava (96)

60 Shaheen Afridi (99)

New Zealand look to register their second straight win in the series

Speaking of the game, India came in to bat first and posted a total of 191 runs in the first innings. Opening the innings, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson departed on one and four runs, respectively. Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer stabilised the innings with knocks of 61 and 50 runs, respectively.

As for New Zealand, Adam Milne was the highest wicket-taker with four wickets to his name. Nathan Smith and Blair Tickner took two wickets each as well.

Chasing down the target, New Zealand lost the wicket of Finn Allen early on, but the performance of Tim Seifert stood out. Carrying the side after a string of poor performances, Seifert redeemed himself with a masterful half-century and took the Black Caps to a comfortable position in the run chase as India continued to struggle in Hamilton.

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Ishan Kishan surpasses Suryakumar Yadav in an elite list with spectacular show against New Zealand in Hamilton