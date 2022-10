Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/TWITTER Arshdeep sends Pakistan skipper Babar Azam back to hut

In the high-voltage opening match of India vs Pakistan at the T20 World Cup, Arshdeep Singh dismissed Babar Azam on golden duck.

After India won the toss and opted to bowl first, Arshdeep scalped wicket on his first delivery at the mega event.

Twitter got flooded with sarcastic posts from Indian fans:

Latest Cricket News