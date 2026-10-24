Arshdeep Singh creates history, breaks Bhuvneshwar Kumar's record in second T20I vs New Zealand

Christchurch:

Arshdeep Singh surpassed Bhuvneshwar Kumar to become the Indian cricketer with the most T20I wickets in a single calendar year. He achieved the feat in India’s second T20I against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The left-arm seamer picked up two wickets in the match to surpass Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s previous Indian record of 37 wickets, achieved in 2022. As things stand, Arshdeep has 38 to his name in 2026.

Notably, Arshdeep returned figures of 2/33 against New Zealand, reaching the landmark in just 26 innings. Bhuvneshwar had required 31 innings to establish the previous benchmark, which remained untouched by another Indian bowler for nearly four years.

The achievement also places Arshdeep among the leading wicket-takers from full-member nations in men’s T20Is within a single calendar year. Ireland’s Josh Little remains ahead with 39 wickets in 2022, while Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga recorded 38 in 2024. Arshdeep has now matched Hasaranga’s tally and needs one more wicket to equal Little’s record.

The 27-year-old has maintained an impressive record across multiple seasons. He collected 36 wickets in 2024 and 33 in 2022, while India’s Varun Chakaravarthy also finished with 36 wickets in 2025. Axar Patel has taken 32 wickets in the ongoing calendar year.

India beat New Zealand by four wickets

Arshdeep’s contribution against New Zealand began during the powerplay, when he removed Tim Seifert. Bhuvneshwar and Prince Yadav also claimed early wickets, leaving the hosts struggling at 41/3 after 5.2 overs. New Zealand recovered through Glenn Phillips and Bevon Jacobs, whose fourth-wicket stand of 116 runs transformed the innings. Phillips struck 70 from 43 deliveries, while Jacobs made 58 off 46 balls, lifting the home side to 180/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

India’s pursuit subsequently became a tense contest after the visitors slipped to 112/6. Mitchell Santner dismissed Naman Dhir, leaving India requiring nearly 70 runs from the final five overs with four wickets remaining.

Tilak Varma then delivered an unbeaten 51 from 26 balls to help India complete the chase, ensuring a dramatic finish to the match. With that, India managed to take a comfortable 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

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