Arshdeep Singh confirms engagement to Samreen Kaur, shares heartfelt post on social media

In a major development, star India pacer Arshdeep Singh has announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Samreen Kaur. Arshdeep and Samreen had been in a relationship for quite some time, and the two made their engagement official in New Zealand on November 11th.

It is interesting to note that Samreen Kaur took to Instagram and announced the engagement through a post. Sharing pictures from the moment, Arshdeep Singh can be seen kneeling down to Samreen and proposing. "And of all the things life could have given us, I'm the happiest it gave us each other. To a lifetime together. 11.11.2026 (Hi Fiance)," Samreen Kaur captioned the post.

Notably, the couple is currently in New Zealand, as Arshdeep Singh is currently competing for India in the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand. Samreen has been accompanying Arshdeep on his travels. Arshdeep Singh is expected to feature for India in the fourth and fifth ODI of the ongoing series against the upcoming clash slated to be played on November 13 as the two sides lock horns.

Arshdeep Singh joined Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2027

Speaking of Arshdeep Singh, the star pacer has caught every headline of late after he was involved in a huge trade where Mumbai Indians’ skipper Hardik Pandya was traded to Punjab Kings, and Arshdeep Singh joined Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2027.

Notably, Arshdeep Singh will build a formidable pace duo with ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah and will look to put in his best performances for the five-time champions as they look for a resurgence after a couple of subpar seasons.

Mumbai Indians last won the IPL back in 2020, and since then, they have failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament several times. They finished in 9th place in the standings in IPL 2026, winning only four out of the 14 matches they played.

As for his performances in international cricket, Arshdeep Singh has been key for India in the ongoing NZ tour, putting in some good showings in the T20Is, and ODI matches, and it will be interesting to see how he fares in the upcoming fourth ODI on November 13th.

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