Arshdeep Singh becomes first Indian cricketer to register historic milestone in T20Is Arshdeep Singh became the first Indian to take 100 T20I wickets, achieving the milestone against Oman in Asia Cup 2025. After being benched in recent games, he returned to the XI in place of Jasprit Bumrah and seized the moment to make history.

Abu Dhabi:

Arshdeep Singh became the first Indian cricketer to clinch 100 wickets in T20I cricket. He had picked 99 wickets in 63 games and ever since, had to wait for an opportunity as the youngster couldn’t fit into the playing combination. Against Oman in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side decided to give a break to premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, which opened the door for Arshdeep.

The left-arm pacer dismissed Vinayak Shukla in his final over to clinch the record. After being benched for a few games, doubts started to chip in among fans on whether Arshdeep can become the first Indian cricketer to reach the milestone, as Hardik Pandya and Bumrah were close to the mark as well. However, Arshdeep capitalised on the opportunity that was presented in the match against Oman to create history.

Notably, Arshdeep also became the fastest pacer to clinch 100 wickets in T20I cricket. Overall, he stands third after Rashid Khan and Wanindu Hasaranga.

India beat Oman in their final game

Oman scared India in the second innings as the Jatinder Singh-led side could have got the job done in the second innings. Notably, India posted 188 rins in the first innings, courtesy of a half-century from Sanju Samson and a blistering knock from Abhishek Sharma. However, when it came the chase, the openers, Jatinder and Aamir Kaleem, set the platform for a dramatic finish.

Kaleem eventually scored a half-century and so did Hamaad Mirza. Despite so, Oman ended up losing the match by 21 runs.

Oman (Playing XI): Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Shah Faisal, Zikria Islam, Aryan Bisht, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav