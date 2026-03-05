Arjun Tendulkar ties the knot with Saaniya Chandhok in Mumbai | Watch

Mumbai:

The wedding bells rang for the son of legendary former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as Arjun tied the knot with Saaniya Chandhok in a star-studded ceremony in Mumbai on March 5. The celebration saw a plethora of celebrities attend the wedding. From movie stars to cricketers, there were several big names present at the grand ceremony.

It is worth noting that the ceremony took place at a private venue in South Mumbai. At the venue, close friends, family, and widely known names from several fields were present at the ceremony.

Interestingly, the wedding happened after several weeks of festivities and various ceremonies. They announced their engagement on August 25, 2024. Former India skipper MS Dhoni was in attendance with his wife Sakshi. The Indian team’s head coach was present with his wife as well.

Furthermore, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani, and his wife, Nita Ambani, founder-chairman of the Reliance Foundation, were also present at the grand ceremony.

Several big names from cricket were present at the ceremony as well

Apart from MS Dhoni, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was present at the venue with his wife Marshneil as well. Former India head coach and cricketer Rahul Dravid was present with his wife. Furthermore, Anil Kumble and Ravi Shastri were in attendance as well.

Additionally, the likes of Yuvraj Singh with his wife Hazel Keech, Irfan Pathan, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Prithvi Shaw, and Parthiv Patel. ICC chairman Jay Shah, BCCI’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar, and KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad were in attendance as well.

As part of the earlier celebrations, the couple’s mehendi ceremony was held in Mumbai. They also recently celebrated the pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar with the Ambani family.

