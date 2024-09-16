Arjun Tendulkar takes match haul of 9 wickets to help Goa CA XI beat Karnataka in KSCA Invitational

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Arjun Tendulkar.

Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, starred in Goa CA XI's huge win over Karnataka in the Dr (Capt) K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament, also known as KSCA Invitational. Arjun bagged a match haul of nine wickets in his team's win of an innings and 189 runs in the tournament which serves as a pre-season meet for the state teams.

Karnataka batted first and were dismissed for just 103 in 36.5 overs in the first innings. Arjun took 5/41 in the first innings in 13 overs. His team then put up a huge score of 413 with Abhinav Tejrana (109) scoring a hundred and Manthan Khutkar making 69.

In the second innings, the Karnataka team was under the pump with a heft trail of 310. They needed to bat out of their skins to bring Goa to bat again. However, there was only a marginal improvement in their batting as they made 121 in the 30.4 overs they batted. Arjun starred with the ball once again, taking 4/46 in his 13.3 overs as he gears up for the first-class season.

Notably, the bowling all-rounder Arjun has played 13 first-class matches till now in which he has taken 21 wickets at an average of 45.19. His best figures are 4/49 in an innings. The 24-year-old has played 15 List A and 21 T20 matches in his career so far. In List A, Sachin's son has 21 wickets, while he has 26 scalps in T20s.

Talking about his batting exploits, in 13 First-class games, Arjun has 481 runs. He has made 62 runs in eight innings in List A and 98 in 9 innings in the shortest format.

In IPL, Arjun plays for Mumbai Indians. He made his IPL debut in 2023, where he played four matches for the Rohit Sharma-led team. He was part of a solitary game in IPL 2024. In all four matches, he has picked three wickets, all of which came in 2023. His IPL best figures read 1/9. The speedster picked his maiden IPL wicket in a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023, dismissing the senior bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar.