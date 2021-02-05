Arjun Tendulkar, Sreesanth register for IPL 2021 auction while Mitchell Starc opts out

Image Source : BCCI Arjun Tendulkar

While Australia speedster Mitchell Starc has decided to stay away from the upcoming IPL 2021 auctions, Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun is among the players who have registered themselves for the event.

Arjun, 21, recently made his senior debut for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as he received a maiden call-up for Mumbai squad in the tournament. Arjun has a base price of INR 20 lakh, as reported by Cricbuzz.

Along with Arjun, Sreesanth, eyeing an international return after completing his seven-year ban, has also registered himself for the auction. The veteran's base price is said to be INR 75 lakh.

Kedar Jadhav and Harbhajan Singh, who were released by Chennai Super Kings, have also enlisted themselves at a base price of INR 2 crore each. India's Test batting mainstays Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari are also set to go under the hammer.

Among international faces, notable players like Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith will be up for grabs. Both the Australians were released by their respective franchises on the last day of the retention deadline on January 20.

In a statement on Friday, the IPL said that as many as 1097 players have registered for the auction, scheduled to take place on February 18.

"If every franchise were to have the maximum of 25 players in their squad, 61 players will be taken in the auction (of which up to 22 may be overseas players)," read the statement.

Country-wise breakdown of 283 overseas players who have registered: Afghanistan (30), Australia (42), Bangladesh (5), England (21), Ireland (2), Nepal (8), Netherlands (1), New Zealand (29), Scotland (7), South Africa (38), Sri Lanka (31), UAE (9), USA (2), West Indies (56), Zimbabwe (2)