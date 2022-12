Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Arjun Tendulkar hits hundred

Ranji Trophy 2022: India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar has smashed a hundred on his Ranji Trophy debut. The all-rounder featured for the Goa side and hit the ton against Rajasthan. Meanwhile, he has matched the record of his father Sachin Tendulkar.

35 years before, the Senior Tendulkar had hit a century on his Ranji Trophy debut, which is now matched by Arjun. The Jr. Tendulkar smashed a ton in 177 balls when he came out to bat at No.7.

More to follow...

