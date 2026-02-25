Arjun Tendulkar, Saaniya Chandhok celebrate pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar | Watch

New Delhi:

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chadhok have captured all the limelight, as the couple were captured celebrating their pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. Arjun is expected to tie the knot with Saaniya in the early days of March 2026. The members of both families have also started to arrive in Jamnagar for the wedding.

Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani, and his wife, Nita Ambani, founder-chairman of Reliance Foundation, were also present at the venue as the couple celebrated their pre-wedding festivities.

It is interesting to note that the wedding will take place at the Ambani family’s bungalow in Jamnagar. IPL (Indian Premier League) franchise Mumbai Indians took to social media and shared a heartfelt video in which Arjun and Saaniya were seen seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha in the presence of their family members.

Sachin Tendulkar shared a beautiful message in the event

In the same clip, former India cricketer and the father of Arjun, Sachin Tendulkar, was captured sharing a beautiful message for the couple. Tendulkar was seen thanking the Ambani family.

“I don’t think we could have chosen a better venue and better people to bless the couple for this journey, and thank you very much for having us here. When a son brings a girl home to introduce her, then you know that the son has grown up. They look madly in love with each other. Arjun, I have to say I am extremely proud of you for having found someone so special who loves you as much as you love her.” Sachin said.

Furthermore, Nita Ambani also expressed her joy and extended her blessings for the couple. “Today, we have all gathered here in the same place that Anant and Radhika took their vows two years ago. Sachin and Arjun, you have always been family to us and our hearts are so full as we share your happiness today. My dear Arjun, I have seen you grow up from a little boy at our school and now standing here ready to begin the most beautiful partnership of your life,” she said.

