Arjun Tendulkar named in South Zone's squad for Deodhar Trophy, Mayank Agarwal to lead

South Zone on Tuesday named their squad for Deodhar Trophy 2023 tournament. Mumbai Indians player Arjun Tendulkar has been named in South's squad while Mayank Agarwal will be leading the side in the 50-over tournament. Earlier squads of North Zone and West Zone were announced.

The junior Tendulkar, who plays for Goa in the Ranji Trophy and for Mumbai Indians in IPL, has been picked alongside several other youngsters, most of them being uncapped. Tendulkar struck a century on his Ranji debut for Goa but then struggled with the bat. He has played 7 first-class matches and has scored 223 runs. In the bowling department, Tendulkar has picked 12 wickets in 7 games.

Four pacers, and four spinners in

Meanwhile, the squad also features four pacers and four spinners. Arjun will be a quick alongside Vidwath Kaverappa, Vyshak Vijaykumar and V Koushik. There are also four spin-options on the side. Washington Sundar, Mohit Redkar, Sijomon Joseph and Sai Kishore are the four spinners in the side.

North and West Zone had announced squads earlier

A day before, squads of North Zone and West Zone were out. Nitish Rana has been rewarded with the captain's role in the North Zone squad, while Priyank Panchal will be leading the West Zone. Rana will be leading the 15-member North Zone squad in the upcoming 50-over tournament - Deodhar Trophy. Notably, his North Zone team features the likes of young Indian rising stars Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran, Nishant Sindhu and Harshit Rana, among others.

DC's Prithvi Shaw and CSK's Shivam Dube are included in the West Zone squad along with SRH's Rahul Tripathi. Dube had a terrific IPL season for the title-winning CSK and was the vital cog in MS Dhoni's team to win the title for the fifth time.

South Zone squad:

The Squad: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Rohan Kunnummal (vice-captain), N Jagadeesan (wicketkeeper), Rohit Rayadu, KB Arun Karthik, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, V Kaverappa, V Vyshak, Kaushik V, Mohit Redkar, Sijomon Joseph, Arjun Tendulkar, Sai Kishore.

