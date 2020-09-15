IPL 2020: Arjun Tendulkar seen with MI players in UAE; Fans speculate on reason behind his presence

Image Source : TWITTER/RDCHAHAR1 Arjun Tendulkar was seen in a picture posted by Mumbai Indians' cricketer Rahul Chahar.

Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, is currently in the United Arab Emirates with the Mumbai Indians squad. Arjun is not the part of the MI squad, but was seen in a picture posted by the side's bowler, Rahul Chahar.

The youngster could be seen enjoying a pool session with fellow MI players, which include New Zealand pacer Trent Boult.

As Arjun is not the part of the squad, many fans have expressed surprise over his presence with the side in the UAE. A set of fans has also made accusations of nepotism on the development, as Sachin Tendulkar has been one of the most prolific players for the Mumbai Indians in the past and is currently the mentor of MI.

Arjun Tendulkar with the camp. Net bowler addition probably? https://t.co/uwQLThPIrL — Prashanth🏏📝 📊 (@ps_it_is) September 14, 2020

There have been speculations that Tendulkar Jr. is one of the net bowlers for the MI side in the UAE. Arjun has bowled to the MI team on a number of occasions in the net sessions before, and also bowled to Indian women's team on the eve of the 2017 World Cup final.

He has appeared for India in U-19 Test against Sri Lanka, too.

According to the BCCI SOPs, Mumbai Indians are free to sign him in the first-team squad during the season if any of their players suffers from an injury, or withdraws at any point.

Mumbai Indians will be taking part in the curtain-raiser of the upcoming edition of the IPL when they take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

