MI vs KKR: Arjun Tendulkar makes debut for Mumbai Indians in clash against Kolkata Knight Riders

Arjun Tendulkar has made it to the Playing XI of Mumbai Indians in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. In the match scheduled to be played at MI's home ground, Wankhede Stadium, Suryakumar Yadav has been named as the stand-in captain in absence of Rohit Sharma, who is out due to a stomach bug. Mumbai have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Arjun Tendulkar has played 7 List A matches and 9 T20 matches so far. He has taken 8 wickets in List A at an economy of 4.98. On the other hand, Arjun has taken 12 wickets in T20 and his economy is 6.60. The special thing about his performance is that his economy so far has been impressive in every match. He has proved economical in both ODIs and T20s so far. In the first class format, he has taken 12 wickets at an economy of 3.42 and scored 223 runs including a century and 120 is his highest score.

"Will love to bowl first, the wicket looks dry. The ball comes on to the bat nicely later. Rohit is out, he has a stomach bug. Time to put up a good show. We are going with one change, Duan Jansen comes in, rest all is same," Suryakumar Yadav said during the toss.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

