Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged: Children of 5 Indian cricketers from Sachin’s era who are already married Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar, got engaged to Saaniya Chandok, the granddaughter of Mumbai industrialist Ravi Ghai, on Wednesday (August 13). On that note, here we look at the list of Sachin's contemporaries whose children have gotten married.

New Delhi:

1. Navjot Singh's Sidhu's son, Karan, got married in 2023

Navjot Singh Sidhu's son, Karan Sidhu, got married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala in December 2023. Sidhu posted the pictures of the marriage on his X account with a caption, "Son's Wedding Day....Cup of Joy." For the unversed, Inayat Randhawa is from Patiala and is the daughter of Maninder Randhawa who has served in the Army and was serving as Deputy Director in Punjab Defense Services Welfare Department as of 2023.

2. Mohammad Azharuddin's son, Asad' got married in 2019

Former team India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin's son, Asad, got married to India's Tennis star Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza in December 2019 in a traditional, lavish ceremony. The wedding took place in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills as several celebrities also attended the wedding. Sania Mirza shared her picture with the newly weds then and welcomed Asad to the family in a post on Instagram.

3. Kris Srikkanth's two sons, Adithyaa and Anirudha got married in 2009 and 2012 respectively

Former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth has two sons, Adithyaa and Anirudha, and both of them are married. Adithyaa got married to Aishwarya in a high-profile ceremony, attended by celebrities and politicians, at Mayor Ramanathan Chettiar Center in Chennai. Superstar Rajanikanth, cricketer Kapil Dev were among the high-profile guests to attend the wedding.

Kris Srikkanth's second son, Anirudha Srikkanth is also a cricketer and played for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL. He got married in January 2012 to model Arthi Venkatesh, who took part in a lot of runway shows and has also walked for famous brands like Jovani and Morell Maxie.

4. Salil Ankola's daughter is married to Sandeep Patil's son

Former India cricketer Salil Ankola's daughter, Sana Ankola, is married to another former India cricketer, Sandeep Patil's son, Chirag Patil. The couple reportedly dated for four years before getting engaged on May 9 in 2012 and then got married to each other later that year. According to media reports, Sana worked for a magazine then while Chirag is a producer and an actor in Marathi cinema.

5. Maninder Singh's daughter is also married

Though not much public information is available about Maninder Singh's daughter Rui Pavani's marriage, it can be confirmed that she got hitched and is happily married now.